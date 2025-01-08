Malakai Black Set To Face Orion at CCW Havoc & Haze 9

– Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) announced that AEW star Malakai Black will be in action for this weekend’s CCW Havoc & Haze 9 show. The event will be held at Magnanimous Brewing in Tampa, Florida. Black will face Orion in singles action. Here’s the announcement:

TAMPA, FL — Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) is excited to announce the upcoming debut of MALAKAI BLACK. The All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE NXT Champion will be in action this Saturday, January 11, 2025, at CCW’s HAVOC & HAZE 9 at Magnanimous Brewing in Tampa, FL.

