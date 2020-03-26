wrestling / News

Malcolm Bivens Debuts Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh on NXT (Video)

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Malcolm Bivens showed up on tonight’s episode of NXT, and he brought Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh with him for an attack on Matt Riddle. You can see video below of Bivens coming out to taunt Riddle over the fact that his partner Pete Dunne was stuck overseas, then introduce Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh who came out and assaulted Riddle:

