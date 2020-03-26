wrestling / News
Malcolm Bivens Debuts Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh on NXT (Video)
Malcolm Bivens showed up on tonight’s episode of NXT, and he brought Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh with him for an attack on Matt Riddle. You can see video below of Bivens coming out to taunt Riddle over the fact that his partner Pete Dunne was stuck overseas, then introduce Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh who came out and assaulted Riddle:
.@SuperKingofBros is a national treasure. @ us. #WWENXT @roderickstrong
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 26, 2020
Look at Roddy go!!! 💫💫#WWENXT @SuperKingofBros @roderickstrong
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020
These two men are giving EVERYTHING they have! #WWENXT @roderickstrong @SuperKingofBros
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 26, 2020
WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON HERE?!#WWENXT @SuperKingofBros
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020
.@Malcolmvelli introduces @SuperKingofBros "to the future of the NXT tag team division!" #WWENXT @RealRinkuSingh @gurjar_saurav
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020
.@Malcolmvelli, what have you unleashed upon our #WWENXT Tag Team Division? 😳@SuperKingofBros
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020
