Malcolm Bivens Posts Photo With Johnny Gargano From Performance Center
In a post on Twitter, Malcolm Bivens shared a photo of himself at the WWE Performance Center, joined by Johnny Gargano and his son Quill.
He wrote: “Fatherhood whoopin’ his ass.”
Gargano left the WWE back in December but has yet to wrestle anywhere else. He recently said that he is keeping his options open. This could include a return to WWE, but he’s also spoken about possibly wrestling Blake Christian in GCW.
Fatherhood whoopin his ass. pic.twitter.com/tIPK4ooSkG
— MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) April 19, 2022
