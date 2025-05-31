Man Like DeReiss Recalls Attending WWE Tryouts Earlier This Year, Describes How It Went

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Man Like DeReiss spoke about attending the WWE tryouts in the UK earlier this year and said he loved the experience. DeReiss regularly wrestles for Progress, among other independent promotions.

He said: “It was an amazing experience. It’s not how I thought it was going to be in terms of, I went there thinking wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, because of course it’s a tryout. But people said they enjoyed the experience and I didn’t really understand what they meant until I actually experienced it myself. Because there was like athletes who have never wrestled before as well, who maybe were about 50% of the tryout. Then speaking to them, getting to know them, they’ve all had amazing lives. One guy was a bobsledder, and I found out on the last day, and I was like, bro, why did you not tell me you are a bobsledder? I love cool runnings, bro. So yeah, I think the experience in terms of getting to meet new people, getting to be coached by the top coaches, getting to do drills in like the best rooms possible. Just being looked after in general. It becomes a whole overall experience. That’s what I mean. It’s a once in a lifetime sort of experience and I loved it.“