Mandy Leon, Nicole Savoy Added to ROH Women’s Championship Tournament
June 16, 2021
Two more ROH women have their Ticket to Gold, with Mandy Leon and Nicole Savoy joining the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Leon and Savoy were announced as additions to the tournament that kicks off later this summer.
Leon and Savoy join a field that includes Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Vita VonStarr, and Willow Nightingale. You can see the announcement posts below:
MANDY LEON GETS HER TICKET TO GOLD!#ROHWD @MandyLeonxo pic.twitter.com/CZu0H6j8kx
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 16, 2021
NICOLE SAVOY GETS HER TICKET TO GOLD!#ROHWD @NikiMSavo pic.twitter.com/LBwKQlsWmr
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 16, 2021
