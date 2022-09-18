wrestling / News

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Mandy Rose Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos.

She wrote: “My heart is so full.

