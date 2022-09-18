wrestling / News
Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged
September 17, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos.
She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
