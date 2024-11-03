Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Get Married

People reports that former WWE stars Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) and Tino Sabbatelli (Sabby Piscitelli) got married today. The two were wed in a ceremony in East Brunswick, NJ, with 200 people in attendance.

Rose said: “Sabby and I have been through a lot together, and many of our family and friends over at WWE know firsthand how we had a lot of trials and tribulations. But God knew that we belonged together, so in the end it was destined, and I know it sounds cliché but ‘everything happens for a reason.’”