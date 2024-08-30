Mandy Sacs On Being Part of BLP Draft Kings Combine, Says She Misses Wrestling

The former Mandy Rose is set to be part of the Draft Kings Combine for Black Label Pro, and she recently talked about why she’s returning to the ring. As previously reported, Mandy Sacs will be part of the combine put on ahead of BLP’s Crowning Glory alongside the likes of Tenille Dashwood, Moose, Jordynne Grace and more. Sacs spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview about the appearance and you can see highlights below:

On returning to the ring for the combine: “This was a special one, because I think it’s very different. There’s never been anything like a wrestler’s combine, and I think it goes really well with the football season starting. I’ve worked with DraftKings in the past and they’ve been amazing. Mojo’s a good friend of mine, obviously, and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished with Paragon and everything else. It was just one of those things where I really liked the whole idea.”

On potentially wrestling at BLP Crowning Glory: “I can’t tell you too much. I want it to be a little surprise. I might make a little special appearance there. So, you’ll have to wait and see.”

On catching the wrestling bug again: “I definitely miss it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. Obviously it was a big part of my life for eight plus years. I for sure miss it. I don’t know if I’m gonna miss that first bump I take, if I do take a bump, I don’t know. We’ll see how my body feels. ‘m very proud and grateful and blessed of everything that I’ve accomplished, the last couple years especially. But certain things really give you that adrenaline rush… Maybe that’s the little feeling that I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe it might bring me to a comeback.”