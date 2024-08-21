– Black Label Pro announced that former WWE Superstars Mandy Rose (aka Mandy Sacs), Mike Rallis (aka Madcapp Moss), with his wife Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma), will be taking part in the wrestler’s Draft Kings Combine on September 4. You can view the announcements below.

The wrestler’s combine will feature four men and four women competing in a series of various events to see who is the strongest, fastest, and most athletic. Other wrestlers confirmed for the wrestler’s combine include Jordynne Grace, Parker Boudreaux, Xia Zhao (aka Xia Li), and Moose.