Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Qatar Pro Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling Form Alliance

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Qatar Pro Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling have teamed up to form the Pro Wrestling Alliance. The companies will work together for talent exchanges, dream matches and more. The announcement reads:

Three of the most exciting wrestling promotions anywhere in the world have agreed to an historic international partnership.

Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) from the Middle East and Africa, MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (MLP) from North America and Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW) from Australia have formed the PRO WRESTLING ALLIANCE to work together on talent exchanges, champion vs. champion dream matches and other collaborations.

The PRO WRESTLING ALLIANCE era begins on September 22 when QPW champion, Classy Ali, defends his title in an already loaded OPW event in Melbourne, Australia. Then, on October 19, QPW and OPW talent will be on deck as MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling emanates from Windsor, Ontario, Canada with back-to-back Pay-Per-View events that will stream worldwide.

The promotions forge an alliance of three of the most experienced and well-respected wrestling minds in the industry. MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore has been involved in wrestling for over three decades; most recently responsible for the reinvigoration of TNA Wrestling. QPW Chairman Ali Al-Marafi has 25 years of experience in pro wrestling, including the last 11 years as Owner and Chairman of QPW, which is the dominant brand in the region. Cam Vale, the Managing Director of OPW, has vast experience as a sports executive, including at the Olympic level as a member of the board of directors for the International Hockey Federation.

Al-Marafi said, “For over a decade, QPW has proudly led the way not only in the Middle East but also in North Africa. As a founding member of the PRO WRESTLING ALLIANCE, QPW is committed to bringing the best talent in the world to our region. We will soon announce our huge two-day SuperSlam 3 event, which will feature talent from MAPLE LEAF PRO and OPW as well as even more big names from around the globe.”

OPW Managing Director Cam Vale said, “OPW has focused on the best in our region of Oceania and matching it with some of the best talent and wrestling brands internationally, and this partnership is further evidence of our ambitions. We still have Worlds Collide and Australia vs. India to come in 2024, and are excited to work with our PRO WRESTLING ALLIANCE partners to bring even more superstars Down Under.”

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling President Scott D’Amore added, “As we prepare to relaunch the historic Maple Leaf brand with two huge events in October, we’re proud to take our place in the PRO WRESTLING ALLIANCE alongside two industry trailblazers whom I’ve known and trusted for a long time. This collaboration is huge for the fans—who will get to witness talent from around the world in person—and for the athletes who will get to travel the world and compete in front of completely different audiences.”

The three men said they will be actively seeking out additional partners for the Pro Wrestling Alliance.

