Marc Mero Looks Back At Match With Jushin Liger In WCW

Marc Mero had a match with Jushin Liger in WCW in 1992, and he recently reflected on the bout. The match was part of the Great American Bash Tour and never aired on TV. Mero was asked about the match on Fightful’s In the Weeds with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 and said that he was excited about the match, but that they didn’t “connect.”

“When I was going to wrestle Jushin Thunder Liger, I was so excited about it because he’s kind of a high flyer, and I like his style,” Mero said. “For some reason, whether it was the language barrier or whatever, we never really connected. I don’t know why the match didn’t air. It wasn’t that bad [laughs]. It just wasn’t one of my more memorable matches. We wrestled to a draw. Even when I went over to Japan, because you’re in two separate parts of the building, they have a translator go back and forth, ‘Hey, this is what he would like to do, what would you like to do?’ It kind of gets convoluted in that it gets mixed up, and you can’t really talk much in the ring because of the language barrier.”

He continued, “I always had trouble with the Japanese wrestlers and it could have been my inexperience too, being green when I first went over there. I didn’t sign my first contract until I was 31, started when I was 30, and I had a lot to learn. Seeing Brian Pillman wrestle Jushin Liger was one of the greatest matches around at that time. I’m thinking, ‘I want to do this.’ I think I made up for it when I wrestled Brian at Fall Brawl, it was one of my most memorable matches on pay-per-view.”

Mero worked as Johnny B Badd during his time in WCW.