Maria Kanellis On How She’s Grown To Appreciate WWE Divas Era

Maria Kanellis has come around to appreciating the WWE Divas era, as she noted in a recent interview. That era of women’s wrestling is often criticized by fans for valuing sex appeal over performance, though it has been named by many current start as an inspiration for their interest in wrestling, Kanellis spoke about the matter at For the Love of Wrestling and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the era inspiring other women: “I’ve had so many women today that are in AEW, that are wrestling in AEW, that are sometimes in black and white on AEW, that are sometimes working in Japan and also in AEW, that are these incredible wrestlers, that have come up and said ‘I got into wrestling because of the Divas.”

On her own view about the era changing: “My views have changed over the years. They really have. There was a time where I was like ‘Ugh, Divas. I don’t like that word, I don’t want to be a part of it.’ But now, I have this appreciation, because it’s almost like looking through the eyes of your children and seeing things for the first time. And saying ‘Oh my gosh, I really did influence women back then.'”