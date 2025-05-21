wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Says ‘Never Say Never’ About A Return to WWE
During a recent virtual signing for Signed by Superstars (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis said she wasn’t ruling out a possible return to WWE down the line, as she would love to manage the Kingdom at Wrestlemania.
She said: “Never say never. I still chat with people over there. I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really, just, making it a more professional show from backstage to what you see and the product is live. A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run and so, you know, never say never. My dream is to manage The Kingdom at a WrestleMania. That’s the only thing that I feel like I just — I didn’t get to do. Or to manage my husband at WrestleMania and experience that together. I’ve had WrestleMania matches and he’s been in a WrestleMania match but we’ve never done it together and I feel like that would be really cool.“
