Maria Kanellis Now a Free Agent, Note on Her Previous AEW Deal

– As previously reported, Maria Kanellis announced on Friday (January 31) that it would be the last day of her AEW contract. The tweet where she made the announcement has since been deleted. Fightful Select has more details on Kanellis’ status.

Kanellis is now a free agent after her AEW contract expired. She had previously signed a short-term extension with AEW in the fall that ran through January 2025. As noted by Kanellis, her husband, Mike Bennett, is still part of AEW.