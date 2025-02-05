wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Now a Free Agent, Note on Her Previous AEW Deal
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Maria Kanellis announced on Friday (January 31) that it would be the last day of her AEW contract. The tweet where she made the announcement has since been deleted. Fightful Select has more details on Kanellis’ status.
Kanellis is now a free agent after her AEW contract expired. She had previously signed a short-term extension with AEW in the fall that ran through January 2025. As noted by Kanellis, her husband, Mike Bennett, is still part of AEW.
More Trending Stories
- Details on Jordynne Grace’s WWE Contract, Plans for Her
- More Backstage Notes on Alexa Bliss Signing a New WWE Contract Before the Royal Rumble
- Matt Hardy Explains Why 2001 WWE Royal Rumble Match Was Forgettable
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News