– During a recent virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, former WWE, ROH, and AEW talent Maria Kanellis discussed AEW stars Toni Storm and Mariah May, praising their talent. According to Kanellis, she attempted to bring May in for Women’s Wrestling Honor and also the Ring of Honor women’s division which she was working on with Bobby Cruise. This was before Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in 2022.

May was eventually signed by AEW, making her debut in 2023. Kanellis said on Storm and May (via Fightful):

“They’re both so incredibly talented [Toni Storm and Mariah May]. So talented… I tried to bring Mariah May in for Women’s Wrestling Army. It was just too hard. We tried to bring her in for Ring of Honor too but, at the time, she wasn’t full-time in the States so, you couldn’t bring anybody in. But, yeah, I think they’re both so talented. Some of the most talented people in the industry.”

Toni Storm regained the AEW Women’s World Title from Mariah May earlier this year. May last appeared during her Hollywood Ending match with Storm at AEW Revolution 2025 in March. Storm won the match to retain her title.