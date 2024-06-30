Mariah May Advances In Owen Hart Tournament At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour

Mariah May has moved on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Saraya on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show. May defeated Saraya on Sunday’s PPV pre-show to move onto the semifinals of the tournament, and you can see highlights below.

May moves to to face Hikaru Shida in the semifinals. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.

https://x.com/SarayaUniverse/status/1807561475663216816

https://x.com/Thewrestlingin1/status/1807560354873933928

https://x.com/NailsAndNY/status/1807560334699385249