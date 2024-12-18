Mariah May Thinks AEW All In Is The Best Place To Wrestle Mercedes Mone

In an interview with Niko Exxtra (via Fightful), Mariah May spoke about a possible match with Mercedes Mone and said that she thinks AEW All In will be the best place for it to happen. May previously took shots at Mone and said that she was better than the TBS champion. Here are highlights:

On if they are friendly with each other: “I mean, I wouldn’t say we’re anything. We don’t share a locker room. She tried to talk smack and say she wants me to be a money shop girl, but you know what, I will because she needs the help. Because guess what? I’m a top merch seller, she’s not. We released some All In plaques from all of our matches. Mine sold out in five minutes, and last time I checked, hers is still sitting there. So clearly, people want to forget about that match, and I don’t blame them. But keep talking smack on the world champ. You know where I’m at.”

On giving Mone credit: “As much as I like to talk a bad game about Mercedes, she is a huge superstar, and she’s come into our division, she makes people talk a lot, which is what we need, and with her bringing a spotlight for herself, she gives all of us one. So I think that is very exciting, and I would love to face her.”

On a possible match between the two: “It’s All In. It has to be All In, yeah. I think, the thing with Mercedes is she’s very versatile because she trained in Mexico and Japan. She’s been a world champ, she’s been wrestling for a long time. I lived in Japan, so I stayed there for a year and trained in the dojo. So our journeys are slightly different, but I think the styles are pretty compatible. I’m very curious about it. I kind of grew up watching her, so to step in the ring with her, that would be pretty full circle, and to destroy her the same way I did Toni Storm, well, there’s the legacy.”