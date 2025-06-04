Mariah May Makes WWE Debut On NXT

Mariah May has arrived in WWE, making her debut on this week’s NXT. The former AEW Women’s World Champion appeared on Tuesday’s show in a segment where new champion Jacy Jayne found herself interrupted by a number of women on the NXT roster including Lainey Reid, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Thea Hail.

Each woman made their case until Hail attacked and the whole thing turned into a brawl outside the ring. As Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jaxmyn Nyx watched, the lights went out and May appeared on the raised podium. Her name was not mentioned but she noted that the best women’s division in the world just got Glamorous and said that they can call her the next NXT Women’s Champion.

May’s AEW contract is just freshly expired, and she was widely reported as heading to WWE>