Marina Shafir Recalls Incident With Former AEW Co-Worker

– During a recent chat with former WWE Superstar and AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya on her Rulebreakers podcast, AEW wrestler Marina Shafir detailed an incident that took place in a gym with a former male co-worker from AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Marina Shafir on an incident with another AEW wrestler in the gym: “I think my first year, right around the time that I wrestled Athena for the ROH title. That morning, I went to the gym and I just do my normal Wednesday activity where I do my workouts and stuff for show day. I have my show day routine every ****ing Wednesday, if I don’t do it, the day is not going to go well. I was in the gym and I do my warm-up on the treadmill and I just do 20 minutes side shuffle one way, side shuffle the other way, turn around, run backwards, go facing forward for 20 minutes. I’m not going to name his name cause I’m not like that. But somebody I used to work with hopped onto the treadmill next to me, tried to copy my workout. When he went to go backwards, slips, takes a back bump into the ****ing treadmill. I stopped my ****ing treadmill and I’m like, ‘Are you good?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I definitely can’t be doing that.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, man, just don’t do that.'”

Shafir on another past incident with the unnamed individual: “I went into the other room to start my mobility and stuff. At the time, my foot was all ****ed up, so I had to these foot stretches where I have to prone my foot up and sit on my heel for 3 minutes and I need to use the wall to clean. So, I’m like half kneeling on my foot, just waiting for the time to go off. I’m taking a sip [of water]. Mind you, this person, I used to like — before I started training with NXT, I lived in Tampa and I was still training MMA. The trainer at the time, my buddy Josh, it was one of his older clients that we mutually would cross paths with. As I was going in, he was going out or as he was going out, I was going into my sessions with Josh. It was never anything other than a high five, nothing more nothing less. When he saw that I got hired with AEW, it was like, ‘Oh hey, what’s up man?’ So I go into this other room to do my mobility and I’m just leaning against the wall and all of the sudden, I get shoved from behind. I’m taking a sip of my water bottle, it wasn’t a soft shove, I felt like I just got tackled.

“My water bottle hits the wall, cuts me in the gums, like my gum is bleeding. Water is just everywhere. I just pause for a second and I turn around, he’s just standing over me like, ‘Come on, come on.’ He’s being ‘playful,’ I did not invite that. I had my ****ing headphones in and I’m minding my own ****ing business. Mind you, there’s two witnesses, two other people that I work with in that room on the benches. I look over at them and I’m just like, ‘He’s being serious right now, right?’ I just went from Marina in reality to Marina seeing red. I just looked at them, they’re just holding weights in their hands, just standing there like so ****ing scared. He’s just like, ‘Come on, come on, I know you ****ing want some.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, mother****er.’ I got up, I stood southpaw just to fuck with him. I faked a ****ing left, took a big step and just hooked the fuck out of his chin. He goes to shoot for a double, I stuffed that mother****er. Grabbed him from the front face lock, chucked him. He tried to pop up for a double and I stuffed it again. My headphones pop out and the last thing I remember saying is, ‘I will ****ing take your money, don’t ever ****ing touch me ever again.’”

Shafir on the immdiate aftermath of the incident: “As soon as my headphones popped out, I was listening to War Pigs. It was just a bad timing situation, I was loaded up. I had a big match, I was just amped up, you know? I just stood up and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t put your hands on me like that, I don’t know you like that.’ I understand we have people that we know that we have in common, but you can’t put your hands on me, I’m never available for that ****.’ As he stood up, he’s ****ing bleeding. I go over to grab a towel and I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s okay, my lips are chapped.’ I just couldn’t believe that just happened. I was so shaken up. But that’s the thing, when you’re nice and you’re professional, people take that as a ****ing invitation and I had to literally draw the line.

“It’s nothing something I was proud of. As I was walking out of the gym, I’m sending my husband a voice message, I’m like, ‘I cannot believe that I’m about to tell you this.’ This was before he even got hired there, I was by myself. He’s like, ‘Are you ****ing serious? He is so ****ing lucky that I’m not there.’ I’m like, ‘I love you, I know he would be dead, but I think I handled it.’ What’s funny is, Ricky Starks at the time, he walks into that room and he is like, ‘What the fuck is going on? Oh bitch, you’re going to be fireddd.’ I immediately started like, ‘Fuck, you’re right.’ I had to just go on with the day like nothing happened, it was a stressful thing.”

Marina Shafir is currently part of The Death Riders in AEW. She last wrestled at DEFY Wrestling’s Vortex event last month, defeating Vipress to retain the DEFY Women’s Title.