Marina Shafir, Shane Haste Added to United Wrestling Network TV Taping

Tomorrow night’s United Wrestling Network TV taping in California has added Marina Shafir and Shane Haste to its lineup. The UWN announced on Monday (per PWINsider that the two are set for the Irvine, California show which will also include Impact Wrestling alumnus Willie Mack.

The full announcement reads:

It was recently announced that recent free agent and former Impact Wrestling X-division Champion Willie Mack is returning to action for United Wrestling Network’s 5/17 live event and television taping at the Irvine Improv. Mack will not be the only notable UWN alum returning to action that night.

Shane Haste of TMDK will also be in action. Haste wrestled on United Wrestling Network television in the past, often teaming with longtime tag team partner Mikey Nicholls. The team wrestled in many top promotions around the world including Japan’s Pro Wrestling Noah, ROH, and WWE / NXT. Rumored opponents for Haste on 5/17 include former UWN Tag Team Champion and Television Champion Kevin Martenson.

Former MMA fighter who made the transition to professional wrestling Marina Shafir has also been added to the card. Shafir teamed with mma cohort Jessamyn Duke in WWE / NXT and had a strong association with Shayna Baszler who had also traded the mma cage for the squared circle. Recently, Shafir has been competing in AEW including challenging Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on Rampage. Shafir joins a growing UWN Women’s Division that includes the likes of Reka Tehaka, Sandra Moone and many more. The announced card so far features:

UWN World Title: Chris Dickinson (c) vs. Willie Mack

United Heritage Championship: Jordan Cruz (c) vs. Zicky Dice vs. Danny Limelight

In action: UWN World TV Champion Papo Esco, Shane Haste, Jordan Clearwater, Karl Fredericks, Marina Shafir, Reka Tehaka, Kevin Martenson, Invictus Khash with Prince Nana, Lord Crewe and many more.

