Mark Andrews Says He’ll Be Out of Action For 12 Weeks Due to Injury

It was reported earlier this week that Mark Andrews suffered a calf injury and would be out of action for the remainder of the year. He noted at the time he wouldn’t know how bad it was until he had an MRI. In an updated posted to Twitter, Andrews said he wouldn’t be wrestling for 12 weeks due to a C tendon tear.

He wrote: “To update everyone – it looks like I have a grade 3 C tendon tear, and will be out of action for at least 12 weeks. On the bright side, now I will be eating all of the mince pies over Christmas, and have two whole months to work off those bad boys.”