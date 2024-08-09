Mark Andrews Thinks Possible UK WrestleMania Is a Response to AEW All In’s Success

Mark Andrews believes that WWE’s discussions about a possible WrestleMania in the UK is a reaction to AEW All In’s success in London. As reported, Triple H and Nick Khan met with London’s mayor Sadiq Khan about WrestleMania potentially coming to the city. Andrews spoke with Sean Thorne for The Winning Edge Podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Casino.org):

On whether a potential UK WrestleMania is a response to All In: “100%. I mean, let’s look at the history books, right? I think it’s kind of pretty proven from the last well, 10 years, the WWE definitely, sometimes misses the boat, and then last minute, reacts a little bit, you know what I mean? That’s not me kind of trying to insult the company because they’re the biggest company in the wrestling world. I think sometimes that they probably have so many plates spinning, they miss things.”

On the potential of the show in London: “In my opinion, I’m surprised how long it’s taken up to get to this because, AEW, they sold out Wembley last year at All In. It’s only now, after the second All In is happening in Wembley that the rumors are coming around about potentially having WrestleMania in London. Fans have been wanting it for years, especially in London. So yeah, it feels crazy to me that it’s kind of taken this long, if I’m honest, but I definitely think it’s a direct reaction to how well AEW is doing in the UK.”