Triple H & Nick Khan Meet With London Mayor About Bringing WrestleMania To City

WWE’s Triple H & Nick Khan met with the mayor of London to discuss bringing WrestleMania to the UK capitol. As Fightful Select reports, the city sent out a press release noting that Khan and Triple H met with London’s mayor Sadiq Khan to talk about potentially bringing the company’s biggest yearly PPV over to the city.

John Cena teased the idea of WrestleMania heading to London when he made an appearance at London’s Money in the Bank 2023 and suggested during his promo that the PPV could go across the pond. Triple H said in the post-show press event that WrestleMania in London would be hard to pull off but added, “never say never.”

The full release from today reads:

Today the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan met with WWE President, Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at London’s City Hall to discuss their shared ambition of bringing WrestleMania to the capital.

London is the sporting capital of the world, home to some of the biggest international sporting events, and Sadiq understands the power of sport not only to bring people together, but also to bring major economic returns.

The Mayor pledged in April to bring together a taskforce to explore bringing even more sports from North America and around the world to London – including the first international WrestleMania hosted by the UK. Paul “Triple H” Levesque saw the story and let the Mayor know he was ready to talk.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am delighted to have met with WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan today to discuss how we can work to make London WrestleMania’s first international destination.

“London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe – and I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world, as we work together for a better London for everyone.”

“It’s exciting to be working with the WWE team. The meeting was really productive, and talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

WWE President, Nick Khan, said: “Sadiq Khan and his team are working hard on positioning London as a sport and entertainment capital of Europe and it has been great to hear more on his vision for how WWE can support them on that journey. WrestleMania has delivered more than $1.25 billion in economic impact for its host cities, with this year’s event in Philadelphia attracting over 145,000 fans from 64 countries. There is a lot that needs to be discussed further but we share the ambition of Mayor Khan in trying to bring a stand-out WWE Premium Live event to London.”

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, added: “WWE and London have a long and successful history dating back many decades, and meeting with Sadiq Khan to discuss what the future of this partnership could bring has been excellent. This year alone WWE has taken record-breaking events around the world to Australia, France, Scotland, Saudi Arabia and Canada – the appetite from the fans is there, and the excitement from the Mayor and his team in London is palpable.”