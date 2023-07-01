wrestling / News
John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE Money in the Bank, Grayson Waller Interrupts
As fans awaited the next match at WWE Money in the Bank, they were surprised by the sudden appearance of John Cena. Cena came to the ring and praised the London crowd, even suggesting that a future Wrestlemania should be held in the city. Eventually, Grayson Waller interrupted. He suggested the show should be in Australia instead and said he would ‘save’ Cena’s career by having him on his talk show. Cena declined and Waller attacked. Cena then hit the AA to end the segment.
Cena’s last appearance for WWE as at Wrestemania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory.
You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.
SURPRISE!@JohnCena is here at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/p8M0ccEXia
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
The WWE Universe in London is as passionate as it gets! Just ask @JohnCena!#MITB pic.twitter.com/S9m2ZU5mIi
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
#WrestleMania in London? @JohnCena wants to help make it happen!#MITB pic.twitter.com/0jnnxD6xTY
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
Have an AA, @GraysonWWE!@JohnCena and London bring the excitement at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/GAW8HoGHmN
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
