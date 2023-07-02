– As previously reported, WWE Superstar John Cena made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s WWE Money in the Bank event, which was held at the O2 Arena in London. During his appearance, Cena suggested a future WrestleMania coming to London. Fightful Select has an update on Cena’s comments regarding the likelihood of WrestleMania in London.

When asked about WrestleMania potentially coming to London at the post-show press conference for Money in the Bank, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H jokingly thanked Cena for putting him in an “unenviable position.” Triple H then added that WrestleMania in London would be tough to pull off, but he said “never say never” (h/t Cultaholic).

As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6 and 7 in 2024. Also, Fightful Select notes that WWE is currently in the late stages of finalizing the location for WrestleMania in 2025. That means the earliest a WrestleMania could be held in London is in 2026, nearly three years from now, unless there is some sort of drastic change. There were rumors reported earlier in April about Minneapolis, Minnesota being a possible location for the event in 2025.

Additionally, WWE sources informed Fightful that they don’t see WrestleMania in London as a likely prospect on the horizon. However, the report notes that a survey taker near media day was asking about what cities in the UK would the most convenient for a hypothetical Royal Rumble or SummerSlam show in the UK. Cities listed for choices on the survey were London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow. The survey did not mention WrestleMania as a potential event.

WWE has not held a stadium show in London since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium. The last WWE stadium show held in the UK was WWE Clash at the Castle in September 2022 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. AEW is holding an event at Wembley Stadium next month with All In.