Mark Andrews Set To Wrestle Again Soon, Added To March RevPro Event

Back in December, Mark Andrews revealed that he would be out of action for 12 weeks after suffering a C tendon tear in his calf. It seems he is on his way back, as RevPro announced Andrews would wrestle at RevPro Live in Coventry on March 17. Subculture will defend the Undisputed British Tag Team Championship against Greedy Souls.

🚨BREAKING:

With Mark Andrews nearing a return to the ring it can be made official that Great British Tag League Winners GREEDY SOULS will end their period of 'sitting out' to take their Undisputed British Tag Team Championship match against SUBCULTURE.

It will all go down on…

February 23, 2024