wrestling / News

Mark Andrews Set To Wrestle Again Soon, Added To March RevPro Event

February 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Andrews WWE NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

Back in December, Mark Andrews revealed that he would be out of action for 12 weeks after suffering a C tendon tear in his calf. It seems he is on his way back, as RevPro announced Andrews would wrestle at RevPro Live in Coventry on March 17. Subculture will defend the Undisputed British Tag Team Championship against Greedy Souls.

