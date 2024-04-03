Mark Briscoe Comments On Working With Tony Khan, Calls Him ‘Genuine’

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Mark Briscoe spoke about working with Tony Khan behind-the-scenes in AEW and how he feels about Khan as a person. He called the AEW CEO both ‘genuine’ and ‘passionate’.

He said: “Well, to work with Tony, it’s an absolute pleasure. He’s one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met in my life. He’s genuine, he’s passionate, and I love that dude. Tony is the man. As far as behind the scenes, there is so many hard working people at AEW. It’s hard to even start naming any because there are so many, and I don’t wanna leave anybody out, but it’s such an awesome crew. Just talking about Tony specifically, his energy sets the tone for the whole company. It’s a really awesome crew with some really awesome people. Tony, he’s the man, he’s one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met in my life. It’s a really great work environment, it beats sitting at a desk.“