Mark Briscoe Recalls WWE Making Offer To Briscoe Brothers In 2015

Mark Briscoe says that WWE made an offer to himself and Jay to come in in 2015, but they decided to stay with ROH. The brothers famously got an offer back in 2013, but WWE backed off after Jay Briscoe made some homophobic comments that he would later apologize for multiple times. Mark noted on Busted Open Radio that WWE also reached out with an offer in 2015 to go to NXT, but that they didn’t want to leave ROH and ROH ended up making a better offer to retain them. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the first time WWE reached out: “There was just never a time when something else seemed like a better option or better opportunity. There were two different times when WWE came calling. One got put on the back burner because of some immature and unfortunate Twitter content that my brother put out there, just doing too much. That one, we got told, ‘Okay, we’re going to hold off for now,’” recalled Mark.

On WWE reaching out in 2015: “There was another time, 2015ish, that they wanted us to come down to NXT. They gave us a pretty good offer, more money than we were making in Ring of Honor. We didn’t want to leave Ring of Honor and move down to Florida with the family and all that, but they were offering pretty good money. Next thing you know, we get to talking with Joe Koff, God rest his soul, and Hunter Johnson, all the office there at Ring of Honor, and they end up making us a better offer than NXT did. We came back and told WWE, ‘Here is what they are offering,’ kind of expecting them to say, ‘Okay, we can give you this,’ but they didn’t. Well, shit, this makes it a really easy decision. We don’t have to move to Florida. Florida is great, but we both had kids and were starting to grow our families. Here is more money and we don’t have to uproot the entire family, and we get to stay here at the place that we love. It was a real easy decision. Ring of Honor was always such a home.”