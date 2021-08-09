wrestling / News
Mark Henry, Alex Hammerstone & More Announced For Stand Alone Wrestling Event
August 8, 2021 | Posted by
Stand Alone Wrestling is hosting a show with Mark Henry, Alexander Hammerstone and more in October. The company has announced an event at
Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey which will support the Forked River Rotary Club.
Announced for the event are Henry, Hammerstone, the Blue World Order and NXT alum Anthony Green thus far. You can find out more info here.
