WWE News: Mark Henry & Booker T Discuss Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul, Bella Twins Recall Booty Shake’s Origin

– Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren over the weekend, and Mark Henry & Bookler T discussed the fight on Booker’s latest podcast. You can see the clip below of Booker and Henry discussing Paul’s win over the UFC and Bellator alum in a clip from the Hall of Fame Podcast:

– The latest Bellas Hall of Fame Diary has Nikki and Brie Bella talking with Tom Prichard and Steve Keirn about the “Bella Booty Shake.” The video, below, is described as follows: