Mark Henry & Bully Ray Say Smackdown Was Right Place For TLC Match

Last week’s Smackdown featured a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and Mark Henry & Bully Ray both say that was the right spot for it as opposed to WrestleMania. There was some dicussion online about the notion that the match between the Street Profits, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns should have been on WrestleMania 41 instead of Smackdown. Bully and Henry commented on the matter on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Henry on whether the match should have been on the WrestleMania card: “No, not on WrestleMania. It wouldn’t have lived on WrestleMania, because of timing. The spot was better for where it was.”

Bully Ray on the match’s placement: “I can tell you now, definitively, that TLC match was better to have on Smackdown than it was at WrestleMania. 30 minutes for the whole thing, commercial free. Balls to the wall, do whatever you want, as opposed to WrestleMania, where there’s always the possibility that your time is going to get cut. Also, one of the big things that happened at TLC 2, at WrestleMania 17, was the match was so damn good, it wasn’t followable. And how do I know this? Because the guy that was in the main event, Stone Cold Steve Austin, told me to my face. He’s like ‘S**t Bubba, we were last and we couldn’t follow it.’ So it’s probably smart.”