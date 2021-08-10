Mark Henry on His Excitement Level for AEW Rampage, Why It Has a Four-Man Broadcast Team

– As previously reported, AEW announced that the new series, Rampage, will feature a four-man broadcast team, consisting of Excalibur, Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho. During an interview with The New York Post this week, Henry discussed joining the commentary team. Below are some highlights.

Mark Henry on his excitement level for Rampage’s debut: “I’m excited. I’ve been excited. I don’t think that AEW realizes what’s about to happen. I’ve never been at a loss for words. I’ve loved every microphone I’ve even been in front of and I want to have a good time in pro wrestling. I think it’s needed, it’s wanted. There are enough people on the panel that can explain the Xs and Os, the ins and outs, the names of maneuvers. But explaining why something is happening, giving you a colorful analysis of what that is, is what I’m gonna bring to the table. I’m a really, really country Texas guy and a little colloquialism will come out and I think people are gonna like it.”

Henry on the four-mean team being a “safety mechanism”: “I’m the new guy. They already have a great relationship and they can put on a great show. I think it’s a safety mechanism. I think just in case that I get on there and I’m not good, (AEW president) Tony (Khan) had to put the safety mechanism in place and throw Chris (Jericho) out there just in case we have to save this thing. I don’t think he has that to worry about. I think we’ll start off a four-man booth and I think once they realize that I can handle it we’ll go to a traditional three-man booth.”

On maintaining consistency between Rampage and Dynamite: “The way you do it is with talent. The better content you have the better things that can be said about it. I’m not gonna dummy it down if I see something that’s not good. This is something that I’ll put my coach’s cap on and I’m gonna have to pull that guy and that girl aside and tell them that, ‘Hey, you got to do better.’ That’s a style of analysis that you don’t get on traditional wrestling because nobody’s doing double roles, triple roles. I’m putting my hand in the community area, I’m putting my hand in the coaching area and the physiology-based area and I’m doing commentary. I want the guys and girls that appear on television to realize that sometimes…I’m gonna be critical because it’s my job to be critical on (SiriusXM’s) Busted Open and I feel like that’s what people want. They want to hear our opinion. I will preface it, what I’m saying is my opinion. When I have a hard take, it’s gonna be this is opinion or the facts speak for themselves.”