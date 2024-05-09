Mark Henry Praises How Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair Vibe Together as a Tag Team

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about why Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill work so well together as a tag team. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair making a great tag team: “They like each other, they vibe together, and they realize that they’re great on their own, but they’re really good together, because people can see that they actually enjoy being together. And I saw a video of them walking into the arena together. And they were pulling their bags and they were talking. You know what it reminded me of? It reminded me of me and Dwayne [The Rock] when we came in together.”

ON how he used to travel together with The Rock: “We used to come in the building, and we’d be laughing and joking and talking about songs that we heard in the car. And when the older wrestlers brow beat us, we had each other to lean on, to build us up. They’re building each other up. They’re the support system for each other. And now they’re going to learn how to be a tag [team]. And the advice I’m going to give them? Call Bully Ray. Call D-Von. You should call Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. You should call Christian and Edge [Adam Copeland]. Y’all want to be a great tag team? It just don’t happen on your own.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Backlash France, Belair and Cargill defeated The Kabuki Warriors to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.