Mark Henry Reveals Who He’d Want on His Team in a Bar Fight

During a recent interview on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed which wrestlers he would want on his team if he was in an actual bar fight.

Mark Henry on which wrestlers he would want on his team in a “real” bar fight: “I’m definitely gonna take Kurt Angle. I’mma take Brock Lesnar. I’mma take Shelton Benjamin and Sean O’Haire. Sean used to have black fingernails, tattoos up his neck, he used to wear the jet-black hair, and he used to do the eye black under his eyes like make-up like a horror movie. He was a weird bird, but that was a dangerous, dangerous dude.”

Henry on a O’Haire being insulted by a bar patron in Louisville, Kentucky: “This Louisville dude came up and was like, ‘Hey, man, why you wearing make-up on your face, boy? It makes you look queer.’ Before I could say, ‘Don’t do it’ three times, (Sean) kicked this dude and locked him up like Tua Tagovailoa. I mean he locked up, knocked him unconscious. His homeboy ran and it was like a Steven Segal movie — (Sean) turns sideways, ran him into a bar. Bang! Leg kicked him, broke his leg, in, like crack. The bone is sticking out, and he turns around and he’s like this [fighting stance] like a scene in ‘Bloodsport.’ I know that dude never walked again on that leg like he did before.”

Sean O’Haire sadly passed away in 2014. He was 43 years old.