– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised the promo ability and work of The Miz. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on The Miz’s promo ability: “I always considered Miz one of the top five microphone guys of all time. Miz is hitting them with bars. I mean he’s lighting their ass up. They’re not equipped to crack whip, as the great Dusty Rhodes would say, with The Miz. Then GUNTHER comes down and says ‘You’re a joke, that’s how they view you.’ And Miz started to light GUNTHER up, and his comebacks were moderate, but Miz was out there with a razor blade, bro. I’m like, ‘Hey man, get out of the ring. Save yourself.’ That’s how powerful Miz’s ability is on the mic.”

Henry on Miz being a Jedi Knight: “He’s a full-fledged Jedi Knight. I wouldn’t say a Sith Lord, but Miz started to tell them, ‘If I wanted to be a Sith Lord, I can be. Look at my resume. Look what I did in my career.'”

On The Miz turning babyface: “The Miz has never been a true babyface. I mean, he’s hovered over that line … what Miz is about to embark on would make him a babyface. At this point in Miz’s career because he was a heel so much, turning a corner and doing a babyface thing is gonna make him so over!”

On Miz getting another shot at the top: “It was a decade before he got another shot at being the guy [in 2021]. Here we are again — another five to seven years — and he’s gonna do it again. Miz is set up for this, he’s built for it.”

On next week’s WWE Raw, the former Grandslam Champion will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way #1 Contenders Match against Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar. The winner will get a shot at the Intercontinental Title currently held by Gunther. The show is being held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.