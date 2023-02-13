Mark Henry Weighs In On Fans Accosting Rey Mysterio For Autographs

A moment when viral in the past week where several fans accosted Rey Mysterio at an airport to sign several Funko pops. Mysterio was filmed unmasked and said he signed one, but the men wanted him to sign everything. They then took to social media to bash Mysterio for not going through with it.

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry came to Mysterio’s defense and called out the ‘fans’ for likely just looking to make money. He called Mysterio “one of the nicest people in wrestling.”

He said: “I guarantee you it’s about 15 to 20 guys. You see them every week in the airport as soon as we land. They’ll drive seven to eight hours sometimes. Guys I have zero respect for you. Zero and now it’s worse. Every time I see you — and you know who you are — I will have all the AEW talent not to sign for you. When you come to the hotel, I’m going to have security throw you out now, because I’m just going to make your life a living hell. Because if you try to tear down my brother — and I consider Rey family — you have made an enemy of me. It’s the worst you could have done.”

He added that people like that even sometimes bring kids with them to get things signed, only to sell it later.