Mark Henry on His Hall of Pain Run Being the Best Work of His Career, Explains How Vince McMahon Gave Him Free Rein to Do Whatever He Wanted

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on a recent edition of Edge and Christian's podcast late last month. Below are some highlights

Mark Henry on his feud with Christian and Sheamus: “That is one of the things that you [Christian] are going to agree with this. That is one of the things about you that I always liked. You didn’t speak from a standpoint of how I am going to get myself over, you always spoke from a standpoint of how you are going to get us over and how we will have the best match. That was one of the things of working with you all of those years where we never disagreed. If you said, ‘man, I think we should do this,’ I would respond with, ‘s**t, let’s go.’ I never disagreed because I know who you were. Don’t think I did that with everybody. Some people I would say, ‘man, that’s the s**ts, I’m not doing that,’ but with you, you always allowed me to have fun. Next to Owen Hart, you were the most fun to be in the ring with because you liked to clown around.”

Mark Henry on his Hall of Pain run being his best work: “That was probably my best work and I was given the word to do what I wanted, which I never had in my career. I had the freedom to have a promo segment against someone like John Cena, and I can go out there and say, listen, just because you won a bunch of championships, and just because the company is behind you and because you do Make-A-Wish and that everybody loves you, doesn’t mean that I do. When I see you on this date and this time, I am going to bury you and all of these people that clamor behind you are just a bunch of puppets. They love you because everybody else loves you, so they’re followers.”

Henry on Vince McMahon giving him free reign to do what he wanted: “Vince McMahon told me not to hurt anybody, but everything else is up to you. Very few people get that. I was able to parlay that into about a 3-year period of beating the bloody hell out of people and I got the go-ahead to do whatever I wanted to do and I think that it was all the years of me not hurting people. It was all the years of me being easy to work with and all the years paid off to go out there and do what I wanted to do. I had a lot of fun. That Hall of Pain run was great.”