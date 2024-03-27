Mark Henry’s Son Says He Was Also Fooled By His Father’s Retirement Speech

If you were one of the people fooled by Mark Henry’s infamous retirement speech in 2013, you weren’t alone. In a post on Twitter, Mark’s son Jacob said he was also tricked by his dad’s speech. During the segment, Henry revealed it was all a ruse so he could attack John Cena, setting up a WWE title match he eventually lost.

Jacob wrote: “I 100% agree. As his son I can say that I was just as much fooled as anyone else.”

Henry’s last match (for real) was in 2018 in the Greatest Royal Rumble, although he didn’t wear a salmon-colored jacket for it.