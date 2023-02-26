wrestling / News
Mark Sterling Takes Credit For AEW Dynamite Ratings This Week
As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite had some of its best numbers in months, rising in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo. In a post on Twitter, ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling took credit for the numbers on behalf of his clients. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari took part in the battle royal, with Josh Woods at ringside.
He wrote: “As per reports by @wrestlenomics, this weeks #AEWDynamite was the highest rated dynamite of the year! Great News! My law office dug a little deeper and we are happy to report the reason why! Take a look below… My athletes = ratings! @TonyNese @AriyaDaivari @WoodsIsTheGoods”
As per reports by @wrestlenomics, this weeks #AEWDynamite was the highest rated dynamite of the year! Great News!
My law office dug a little deeper and we are happy to report the reason why! Take a look below…
My athletes = ratings! @TonyNese @AriyaDaivari @WoodsIsTheGoods pic.twitter.com/hOkcD2AVJR
— Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) February 25, 2023
