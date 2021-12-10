wrestling / News
Marko Stunt Auditioned For The Voice, Received A Callback
In a post on Twitter, Marko Stunt revealed that he is trying out for The Voice and actually received a callback.
He wrote: “I signed up for an open call for The Voice, for tomorrow. Wtf am I doing lol”
Then, when he heard back: “GUYS I GOT A CALLBACK! Thank you guys for the love and support! I’m still buzzing, but there’s still a long way to go. I’ll keep you guys updated on everything as I find out more. Keeping my head up and my fingers crossed though.”
Stunt has performed on AEW Dark in the past, and sang on the Jericho cruise with Fozzy.
