Marko Stunt Auditioned For The Voice, Received A Callback

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Marko Stunt AEW Fight For the Fallen

In a post on Twitter, Marko Stunt revealed that he is trying out for The Voice and actually received a callback.

He wrote: “I signed up for an open call for The Voice, for tomorrow. Wtf am I doing lol

Then, when he heard back: “GUYS I GOT A CALLBACK! Thank you guys for the love and support! I’m still buzzing, but there’s still a long way to go. I’ll keep you guys updated on everything as I find out more. Keeping my head up and my fingers crossed though.

Stunt has performed on AEW Dark in the past, and sang on the Jericho cruise with Fozzy.

