Marko Stunt Reportedly ‘Confirmed’ To Be Leaving AEW

Marko Stunt’s AEW stint is coming to an end, according to the latest update on him. As has been reported, Stunt’s contract with AEW is set to expire in May and he hasn’t been factored into creative plans, nor has he been backstage at Dynamite in months.

According to Fightful Select, they have confirmed Stunt is leaving AEW. Stunt was called by Christopher Daniels in his AEW talent relations capacity and informed that the company would not be renewing his contract. The site notes that Daniels cited the large roster, budget cuts, and creative plans changing for Jurassic Express as the reasons for the decision.

The conversation is said to have gone well, and the split is amicable between the two sides. Stunt made his debut for AEW at the first Double or Nothing as part of the Casino Battle Royal.