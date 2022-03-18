Update on Marko Stunt’s AEW Contract Status

A new report has some details on Marko Stunt’s contract status with AEW. Stunt, who has been associated with Jurassic Express, hasn’t been seen on AEW television in quite some time and Fightful Select reports that he hasn’t been backstage at Dynamite tapings in months either.

According to the report, there have been no creative plans mentioned for Stunt since he’s been away. That said, he is still technically with the company as his contract runs until May. AEW reportedly has several contracts up that month.

The report notes that they have heard information which backs up Joey Janela’s recent assertion that AEW had “ghosted” stunt, and that people they’ve spoken to said Stunt had expressed a willingness to prove himself and stay with the company. There’s been no word of any follow-up on that.

Stunt announced in late January that he was taking independent bookings.