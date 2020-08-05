Marty Jannetty Apparently Claims He Made Someone ‘Disappear’ When He Was A Teenager

Marty Jannetty made a pretty audacious claim this morning, as he wrote on Facebook that he made someone ‘disappear’ when he was a teenager. Wrestling Inc reports that the post was later deleted but screenshots have been circulating online, resulting in Jannetty trending on Twitter.

He said he worked for a local bowling alley when he was thirteen and bought marijuana from a gay co-worker. Jannetty said he made the man ‘disappear’ after he attempted to sexually assault him behind the bowling alley. He then claimed he dumped the body in the Chattahoochee River.

He wrote: “I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone,,hell he’d only recently came home from Viet Nam. I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley, buying weed from a f-g that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do. That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie(the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your f–kin Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don’t need you.”

He told another fan in the comments that he had a falling out with Winnie, who he had been in a relationship with.

He added: “Me and Winnie just had a fall out. But, if you’re asking bout the other thing..yes, that was a billion years ago, plus, I have the satisfaction of knowing that b—h ass n*nja never got to do another kid like that.”

The river Jannetty mentioned runs through Columbus, Georgia, where he was born. He would have been 13 in 1973, two years before the Vietnam War ended, but troops returned at various points before the official end. The Victory Lanes Family Bowling Center actually did exist as well, as it was on Fort Benning Road, next to the river. That doesn’t mean Jannetty actually did this, but the details seem accurate. You can find screenshots below.