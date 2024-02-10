– WWE Superstar Maryse Mizanin shared a post on Instagram earlier today, revealing that she had surgery to remove borderline pre-cancerous tumors from her abdomen. Her doctor removed 11 implants that were found around her uterus, ovaries, connective tissues, and organs. The tumors were found to be a part of a very aggressive, rare form of pre-cancer of the ovaries.

She also revealed that her next step will be undergoing a hysterectomy to have her ovaries, uterus, cervix removed. She will have her lymph nodes removed for staging. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Maryse and her family. You can read about her surgery and the process of discovering her illness below: