Impact News: Masha Slamovich Attacks Jordynne Grace In Impact Main Event, Alisha Confronts Eddie Edwards

– Masha Slamovich ended tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling by taking out Jordynna Grace ahead of Bound For Glory. Tonight’s show featured a contract signing segment as the main event. Slamovich said toward the end that she will kill Grace and then flipped the table on the champion before putting her through it. She took to Twitter after the show to write:

Everyone has seen me. The inevitable is know. My time has come.”

Everyone has seen me. The inevitable is know. My time has come. https://t.co/VNzs59u1LF — MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) October 7, 2022

– Alisha Edwards prevented another brawl between Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards before their Impact World Title match at Bound For Glory. After Alexander walked away from the confrontation, Eddie demanded to know whose side Alisha was on, to which she replied she’s on their side but that things have gone too far. She told Edwards that either “this ends or we do”: