Masha Slamovich & More Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

June 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett has announced the first talent for Bloodsport XIV in August. Barnett posted to Twitter to announce that Masha Slamovich, Dominic Garrini, and Janai Kai will all be in action at the event, as you can see below.

No opponents are yet set for the three. The show takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey and airs live on Triller TV+.

