Masha Slamovich & More Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV
June 1, 2025 | Posted by
Josh Barnett has announced the first talent for Bloodsport XIV in August. Barnett posted to Twitter to announce that Masha Slamovich, Dominic Garrini, and Janai Kai will all be in action at the event, as you can see below.
No opponents are yet set for the three. The show takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey and airs live on Triller TV+.
Sat, Aug 2nd, Bloodsport XIV sees the return of vets:
Masha Slamovish
Dominic Garrini
Janai Kai
Get your tickets now to see the hardest hitting event in Professional Wrestling!https://t.co/8eWN1rdjPL pic.twitter.com/Rs4npmvMqp
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) June 1, 2025
