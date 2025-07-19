– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich discussed her upcoming matchup against WWE Superstar Natalya at GCW Bloodsport XIV on Saturday, August 2. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Well, this is a match that I have been looking forward to for a very long time, and what better time for the cards to align for this match to be happening during SummerSlam weekend… It’s gonna be a very, very busy month coming up and like I said, I’ve been looking forward to this match for a long time and I think that Nattie is gonna be very surprised when she sees the real Masha Slamovich in the ring.”

Masha Slamovich vs. Natalya at GCW Bloodsport XIV takes place on Saturday, August 2 at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey during SummerSlam Weekend.