Masha Slamovich Previews Match With Amazing Red At JCW Jersey J-Cup

Masha Slamovich will battle Amazing Red at the JCW Jersey J-Cup this weekend, and she’s excited for the bout. Slamovich spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In the Weeds and talked about defending the championship, which will begin with a first-round match against Amazing Red.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Slamovich said. “A match with Amazing Red has always been a dream match of mine. I was a huge of Amazing Red in TNA and I trained under him at House of Glory. I’m extremely excited for the match. You have to beat the best to be the best, that’s exactly the mindset I’m coming in with.”

She continued, “Winning it last year sets you up for the expectation of the weekend. It’s going to be a lot of matches and fast paced. It’s something you have to be ready for if you’re going to be the JCW Championship. I’m not ready to give up that spot yet.”

The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday and will air on Triller TV+.