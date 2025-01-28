Masked Republic Announces Events In Atlanta And Charlotte

Masked Republic announced details regarding their upcoming events. Masked Republic announced the following:

Masked Republic & UTA’s MaskedMania® Authentic Lucha Libre Mexicana Arena Experiences Head to Atlanta and Charlotte in May

The battles between lucha legends L.A. Park and Dr. Wagner Jr. have sold out Mexico City’s Arena Mexico on a multitude of occasions. Now one of lucha libre’s most famous rivalries reaches a new generation over Cinco De Mayo Weekend as the superstars team with their sons for an unforgettable GUERRA FAMILIAR (Family War) at Gas South Arena outside Atlanta, GA and the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

January 28, 2025 – San Diego, CA

Masked Republic, the industry leader in expanding lucha libre beyond the borders of Mexico, UTA, leading global talent, entertainment, sports and advisory company, and Outback Presents, the leading independent full service promoter of live events in North America have teamed to bring two huge live lucha libre arena experiences to the United States over Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Headlined by two of the greatest and most popular luchadores of all time, L.A. Park (the original La Parka) and Dr. Wagner Jr., their legendary rivalry which sold out Arena Mexico now heads to the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia on Saturday May 3 at 7:00 PM and Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, May 4 at 5:00 PM in a bigger family war than ever before as each superstar teams with one of his sons!

MaskedMania events are all about family both in the ring and for fans in attendance. Doors open 90 minutes before the first match begins and all ticket holders can participate in a free meet and greet with many of the events’ stars. Additional VIP experiences are available including a private meet & greet and limited edition event poster signing with select stars and a photo opportunity on the entrance stage.

The star studded Cinco de Mayo weekend events will be headlined by an all-out “Guerra Familiar” – a Family War tag team battle as L.A. PARK teams with Hijo de L.A. Park in Georgia and L.A. Park Jr. in Charlotte to battle his legendary archrival Dr. Wagner Jr. and his son Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. who recently became the first Mexican wrestler to ever win Japan’s prestigious GHC Heavyweight Championship. Fans in Georgia and North Carolina will also remember L.A. Park from his run as one of the top luchadores in WCW where he introduced fans across the globe to his off-the-charts charisma and unrivaled blend of athleticism and comedy.

Plus, legendary Psicopata del Ring (known as Psycho Clown in Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA promotion, a 9 time champion including Lucha Libre AAA Trios and Latin American Champion), Juventud Guerrera (AAA, WCW and WWE star with 29 title reigns), mini luchador Mascarita Divina, luchadoras Gatubela (5 time champion including AAA Reina de Reinas Champion) and Ludark (8 time champion), ‘King of Strange” Arez (9 time champion including AAA Mixed Tag and Tag Team Champion), stars of lucha libre’s new generation including Ultimo Maldito, Arkangel Divino, Tigre W and more!

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, January 31st with a pre-sale for VIP packages starting January 29th. Tickets for both events are available exclusively through Ticketmaster. Fans should follow the Gas South Arena and Bojangles Coliseum on social media for special early access codes. All tickets include admission 90 minutes before the first match to experience more of what a lucha libre event in Mexico is all about!

“We are thrilled to welcome the excitement and energy of lucha libre wrestling to Gas South Arena for the first time. This event is a fantastic addition to our diverse lineup, and we can’t wait for the community to be part of this unforgettable show,” said Marcia Powell, Director of Marketing for Gas South Arena.

Amy Helberg of Outback Presents adds, “The legendary luchadores are an experience not be missed.”

Ticket links and additional information is available at MaskedMania.com

MaskedMania is represented for bookings by Joe Wohlfeld of UTA.

About Masked Republic

Masked Republic, Inc., a privately held company, is the first integrated live event, merchandising and media organization uniquely centered in the emerging growth market of lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) beyond the borders of Mexico. The company’s core businesses include representation of dozens of the biggest stars in the industry for wrestling and non-wrestling related appearances and projects, worldwide merchandising, live event production and management, production and distribution of content across multiple platforms including television, home entertainment, pay-per-view, digital media, and film. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Mexico City and London. More information can be found at MaskedRepublic.com.

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world’s most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers—from actors, athletes, authors and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA’s business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world’s biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects, KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, MediaLink and ROOF. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York, London, Munich and Madrid.