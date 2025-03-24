Masked Republic Celebrating Munoz Family Dynasty of Dragon Lee, Rush and Dralistico With New Merch

Masked Republic has announced plans to celebrate the Munoz family dynasty of Dragon Lee, Rush and Dralistico with new merchandise. This includes new action figures, a t-shirt and a middle grade book.

Masked Republic Celebrates the Muñoz Family Dynasty of Dragon Lee, Rush & Dralistico With New Action Figures, T-shirt and Middle Grade Book

New officially licensed products from Boss Fight Studio, Mad Engine and Future House Publishing To Be Released Over The Next Month

One of the most successful lucha libre families of this century, brothers Rush, Dragon Lee and Dralistico, have all competed at the top levels of both Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico, winning a collective 12 championships between them. Starting with Dragon Lee in 2016, the brothers would all make their way into U.S. based Ring of Honor where Lee and Rush both won championships and started building even larger fan bases internationally. Today, Dragon Lee is under exclusive contract to World Wrestling Entertainment where he is part of Rey Mysterio’s LWO stable while Rush and Dralistico are exclusive to All Elite Wrestling and are part of the “La Faccion Ingobernable” stable. And, just like in the pages of their new middle-grade novel, their father, once known as El Toro Blanco and now competing throughout Mexico as “Bestia del Ring,” was a successful luchador himself before he started training his sons.

Over the next month, Masked Republic will be celebrating the family’s past, present and future with three brand new officially licensed products.

Future House Publishing and Masked Republic have set April 25, 2025 for the launch of their all-new bilingual middle grade series La Dinastía Muñoz and the first novel Dragon Lee and the Monster of Salty River. The trilogy of books is centered on the brothers and their father as he teaches them how to become the town-saving heroes true luchadores are meant to be. These fantasy children’s books will feature heartwarming family moments alongside epic fights between the luchadores and terrifying monsters. The book will be available around the world on Amazon and for order from your favorite local bookstore.